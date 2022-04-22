Joan W. Bishop 1928 – 2022 BATH – Joan W. Bishop, 93, of Webber Ave., passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. She was born in New York City on July 20, 1928, the daughter of Ralph Montagu Stuart and Isabella (Wood) Wortley. Joan graduated from Oldfields School in Maryland where she made many lifelong friends. She later studied to be an Occupational Therapist at Richmond Professional Institute. Joan developed a love for the outdoors and the White Mountains while she was a camper and camp counselor at Camp Mudjekeewis in Lovell, Maine. Later, she was employed at the AMC Pinkham Notch Base Camp in New Hampshire where she met her husband, Harry A. Bishop Jr. They married on Dec. 1, 1951, first living in Gorham, N.H., then moving to Bath in 1960. She was employed at the Hyde Home in Bath as an Occupational Therapist and later at several other healthcare facilities. Joan was a dedicated member of the Grace Episcopal Church in Bath serving on the Flower Guild, Altar Guild, and the Vestry. She was a beloved Girl Scout Leader, a member of the Bath Garden Club, and the quilters group. Joan was always ready for an adventure. She enjoyed traveling, crafts, flowers, birds, hiking, camping, and spending time with her family, especially at the Bishop camp in New Hampshire where she was famous for her blueberry pancakes. She was predeceased by her husband, Harry A. Bishop Jr, in 1993; her son, Harry “Woody” Bishop III; one brother, Alan Stuart-Wortley and one sister, Elizabeth Kingsbury. She is survived by one son, Alan Stuart-Wortley Bishop and his wife Lisa of Rushville, N.Y., two daughters, Wendy Gillespie and her husband Dennis of Haverhill, Mass. and Linda Bimbo and Muriel Charron of Fremont N.H.; seven grandchildren, Kelly Ricci, Meghan Gillespie, Katherine Bimbo, Colleen Bishop, Andrew Bishop, Erin Daigle, and Alex Bishop; eight great-grandchildren; and many cherished nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on May 17, 2022, at Grace Episcopal Church, 1100 Washington St., Bath with a luncheon to follow at the Maine Maritime Museum. Burial will be at Lary Cemetery in Gorham, N.H. at a later date. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . Memorial contributions may be made to donation be made to the: Appalachian Mountain Club 10 City Square Boston, MA 02129 or website:https://www.outdoors.org/donate/ tribute-gifts or to: Habitat for Humanity 7 Rivers Maine 126 Main St, Ste 1 Topsham, ME 04086 or http://www.habitat7rivers.org

