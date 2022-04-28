Stephen Robert Skaling 1948 – 2022 KINGFIELD – Stephen Robert Skaling, 73, died unexpectedly on April 23, 2022, at home in Kingfield. Born in Brunswick on June 3, 1948, the son of Maurice and Eunice Skaling, he was the fourth of five children. Steve attended Brunswick schools and graduated from Kents Hill School, in Kents Hill, in 1966. He went on to study library science at the University of Maine, Orono, graduating with B.A. in 1970. After college, he worked at the Folger Library at the University of Maine before transitioning to a career in cooking and restaurant management. With his parents, he established The Country Mile Restaurant in Stratton, before moving to Salmon, Idaho, where he managed a remote food service for a silver mining operation. Later he worked in a restaurant business in the Virgin Islands for several years. When he returned to Maine, he worked at the new Arabella’s Restaurant at Sugarloaf before co-founding Carrabassett Coffee Company. He later established the Pax Tea Company, and more recently developed an online business featuring home coffee roasting machines and Chemex coffeemakers. As a young man, Steve enjoyed many outdoor activities, canoeing, camping, softball, and especially skiing at Sugarloaf every weekend with family and friends. Later in life, Steve enjoyed gardening, bird watching, reading, politics, cribbage, and collecting old books, rare maps, and baseball cards. He loved watching sports, especially the Red Sox and Patriots. Steve lived frugally, independently, and on his own terms. He will be missed by his family and friends. Steve was predeceased by his parents whom he cared for during their illnesses. He is survived by his brother, Thomas Skaling and Roberta of Brunswick, brother, Michael Skaling and Patricia of Camden, sister, Suzanne Stout and husband Morrill of Saint George, Utah, and brother, Timothy Skaling and Amy of Park City, Utah. He is survived by several nieces, nephews; grandnieces, and grandnephews. At his request, there will be no funeral services. Burial will be at Flagstaff Cemetery in Eustis. Memories may be shared in is Book of Memories at http://www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care has been cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington. If desired, contributions may be made in his memory to the Webster Library P.O. Box 518 Kingfield, ME 04947

