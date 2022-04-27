WESTBROOK – David J. Grondin Sr., 61, passed away peacefully April 21, 2022, surrounded by his devoted wife and their three exceptional children, following an extended illness and 20 days after receiving his long-awaited heart and lung transplant.He was born in Portland on July 11, 1960, son of Blye – Ann Grondin, and where he attended local schools and graduated Portland High School class of 1980.He married the love of his life, Michele Marie DiPietro, on Sept. 27, 1997, and they raised their three children, David Jr., Margaret Ann, and Olivia Marie.He was an avid Boston sports fan and loved talking with people, and he was an usher at the Portland Seadogs from their inaugural season in 1994 until 2000, when he became a stay-at-home dad to David Jr.He was very involved with his children’s school activities and sporting events. He enjoyed coaching many sports throughout the years, including soccer, Little League, Babe Ruth, PHS girls softball, and many seasons with Olivia’s basketball team with the Portland Rec department.In March of 2020, when the pandemic hit due to health issues, David had to stop working at Fournier’s Leadership Karate, where he transported kids from local schools and brought them to class. One of his favorite things to do was playing “Richelieu,” a card game with best friends John and Karen Perron, reminiscing about family vacations to Disney World with them and their children Colby and Kaylee.He was predeceased by his mother, Blye Ann; brother, Micheal Grondin; and father-in-law, Joey DiPietro.Besides his wife Michele of 24 years, he leaves his three children, David Joseph, Margaret Ann, Olivia Marie; his man’s best friend Jaxson; and his adopted like daughter, Madison Connelly all of Westbrook; his older “Sistah” Katie Storer and husband Kevin of Portland; niece Danietta Thompson and husband Jacob of Morrill; dear aunt, Mona Peters of Lebanon; special cousin, Lee Peters of Sanbornville, N.H.; and his crazy aunt, Linda Carson of South Portland; mother-in-law, Eleanor DiPietro; sister-in-law, Laurie Anne DiPietro, both of Portland; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Bowring and husband, Chris of South Portland, sister-in-law, Christine Cram and husband Russell of Buxton; nephew, Spencer Bowring of South Portland, nieces Ashely Plante and husband Dustin of Hollis, Katelyn Cram and finacé Dave Bloomgren of Dayton, Mackenzie Bowring of South Portland; and two great-nieces, Ellie Grace Plante and Sophie Mae Plante of Hollis; several other realities and friends.David’s family would like to thank the staff on R7 at Maine Medical Center for their compassion, care, and support over the years, and most recently, the team at Brigham and Women’s Hospital Shapiro 9 East, 9 West, and 6 West (CICU) where he has been cared for since last November. Everyone treated him like family, and the nurses would fight over who got to take care of him. They all loved to come in and see the progress he was making on his puzzles and “steal” a piece of candy. Visiting hours will be held Friday, April 29, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 30, 11 a.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes.To share your memories or offer your condolences please go to http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com. If so, discredited, contributions in his memory toHeartBrothers Foundation225 Cedar Hill St. Suite 200,Marlborough, MA 01752

