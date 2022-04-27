LYMAN – Neil S. Viger, 74, of Lyman, beloved husband of Kathleen (Hickel) Viger, died Sunday, April 24, 2022.

He was born in Portsmouth, N.H., the son of the late Simon and Winifred Viger and has lived in Lyman for the past four years.

Neil was employed by the State of New Hampshire as a social worker in the Strafford County area for over 38 years before retiring. He was an avid Boston Red Sox fan along with the Celtics, Bruins and Patriots. Neil was interested in collecting most anything, but stamps and coins were his favorite and was an avid reader

Besides his wife, Kathleen, he is survived by a son, Daniel J. Viger and his wife Julia, a daughter, Sarah Viger Stuhler and her husband Eric; a brother, Simon Viger; and five very special grandchildren, Carter James Stuhler, Olivia Amore Stuhler, Jaxson Robert Stuhler, Ava Rae Viger and Landon James Viger.

Funeral services will be held Friday 11 a.m. at the Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk. Burial at a later date will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, West Kennebunk.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Neil’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Donations in Neil’s memory maybe made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Guest Book