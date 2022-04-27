NAPLES – Jon Scott Labrecque Sr., 61, of Naples, passed peacefully in the presence of family, after a brief battle with early onset Alzheimer’s.Jon is survived by his wife, Amy (Bishop) Labrecque, of 41 years; their three sons, Jon Labrecque and wife Ashlee, of Texas, Jason Labrecque and wife Janice, of Naples, Michael Labrecque and wife Kimberly, of Scarborough. Jon and Amy were advocates of fostering children, whom they adopted and loved as their own, Nathaniel, Seth, Destiny, Isabelle, Anthony, and Benjamin. Jon is also survived by his sister, Ethel Snowden of Oklahoma; and nine beloved grandchildren, Joelene and Landon of Texas, Christopher, Rachel, Georgia, Shane and Hunter of Naples, and Blair and Blake of Scarborough.Jon is predeceased by his parents Philip and Francis (Libby) Labrecque; sister, Pamela Briggs, and brother, Greg Labrecque. He leaves behind many family members and friends.Jon met his wife Amy at Gorham High School. Together they built a life centered around family. After high school, Jon served as a Medic in the Army National Guard. After his service, he worked as an EMT on Gorham Fire and Rescue and at Maine Medical Center. He later had a career in the plumbing and heating industry.Jon coached his three oldest sons in baseball and was always active in their sports. As an Eagle Scout, Jon was the Cub Master of Pack 74 in Gorham, and Scoutmaster of Troop 73. Jon later coached his adopted children and grandchildren’s sports. His children speak fondly of his knowledge of hunting and fishing, and the many experiences they had growing up camping and outdoor recreation. Jon worked for many years as the Shooting Range Instructor at Camp Williams Hinds and was NRA certified. Jon and Amy’s greatest joys have been in raising children and cheering them on in all their endeavors. Any family event, even a BBQ, was a good time. Jon was always reliable, whether someone needed assistance with heating, a hand with something, you could always call him. He would give anything he could to his family and friends.A celebration of life will be held on May 21 at 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Unity Lodge #3 IOOF, 179 Ridgeland Ave., South Portland. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Guest Book