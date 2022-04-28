Local high school senior earns Eagle Scout

Nicholas Ryder, 18, will officially become an Eagle Scout in a Monday, May 2, ceremony delayed by the pandemic.

Ryder is a member of Boy Scout Troop 349 that meets at Buxton Center Baptist Church. Ryder supervised volunteers in replacing two walking path bridges and repairing a handrail on another one at Pleasant Point Park. One component was a four-section bridge; previous bridges were relocated elsewhere in the park.

“We couldn’t be more proud of Nick,” Scoutmaster Steve Kovacs said.

Kovacs said Ryder planned the projects; acquired donated materials from Hillside Lumber, Home Depot and Lowe’s; and oversaw construction.

“I had to lead a group,” Ryder said.

Ryder worked with Buxton Select Board member David Field to acquire the town’s permission for the projects.

Ryder plans to study construction technology at Southern Maine Community College after graduating June 3 from Bonny Eagle High School, where he participated in indoor and outdoor track and cross country. He was a team captain his senior year.

Ryder is the son of Dana Ryder and Susan Hillock.

Race is on for Select Board

Town Clerk John Myers said three candidates will be on the ballot for two available, three-year terms on the Select Board.

The candidates are current Chairperson Thomas Peters, board member Mark Blier and former longtime board member, Clifford Emery.

Emery previously served 21 years on the board including several as chairperson. He unsuccessfully sought a one-year term in a special election in January 2020 to fill a vacancy on the Select Board left by the resignation of Jean Harmon.

The election is June 14.

First town cleanup

An age-friendly spring cleanup, rain or shine, is set for 9-11 a.m. May 15.

The project will begin at the Buxton Transfer Station, next to the Town Office on Portland Road. Volunteers will then disperse to their own neighborhoods.

Participants should bring their own trash bags, but some will be available. Bags should be left curbside for the regular trash pickup day.

The newly formed AARP Aging in Buxton Team is sponsoring the cleanup.

For more information, email [email protected]

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported on May 2, 1962, that Mrs. Donald Warren, troop leader of Groveville Brownie Troop 49, and a group of mothers finalized plans for a father-daughter banquet at the Groveville Community Hall.

