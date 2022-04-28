Daytime Players to perform at senior center

Lakes Region Senior Center, 40 Acorn St., in Gorham is presenting a special program by the Daytime Players at 10:30 a.m. May 11.

The players are a group of local “senior thespians” and they will be presenting their own “At the Birth of TV,” an announcement said. “It will make you laugh and be poignant, as well. It is geared toward senior experiences.”

This event is open to the public and there is no charge. A light lunch will be served after the performance.

Health coach at Triad

Lynda Adams will speak when the Westbrook, Gorham and Windham Triad meets at 9 a.m. May 13 at Gorham Police Department, 270 Main St.

Adams, a former Westbrook city clerk, is a certified integrative nutrition health coach who helps people become aware and make changes in all areas of their lives (physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually) to improve their overall health.

“Lynda will guide us to review these areas of our lives and help us come up with ways to make some simple changes that will have long-term, lasting positive results,” Joan Morton, Triad spokesperson, said in an announcement.

Triad is a coalition of law enforcement, elderly care providers and seniors to promote the well-being and safety of seniors.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

Cornhole tournament

Gorham Business Exchange is hosting a cornhole tournament on May 14 at Sebago Brewing, 616 Main St.

The cost for a team of two is $50, $60 after May 7. Registration begins at 11 a.m. with the first heat at 1 p.m.

For more information or to enter, call the exchange at 892-5515 or visit gorhambiz.org.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on May 3, 1972, that Mr. and Mrs. William York of State Street had returned home from a week’s vacation in Orlando, Florida. They visited several attractions including Disney World. The vacation marked the first plane ride for Mrs. York.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on April 21 that the U.S. public debt was $30,417,821,278,854.39.

