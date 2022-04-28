I usually agree with Bill Nemitz, but I think he missed the mark in his April 21 column about his new Maine-made Ukrainian flag. Flags are powerful symbols, meant to convey aspects of pride, loyalty, politics and geography. One of my sons was so enamored of flags that he constantly drew them and became a member of the North American Vexillological Association (vexillology is the study of flags).

Nemitz said his wife bought their flag in Skowhegan, with 20 percent of the profits going to the World Central Kitchen. That is great. But he overlooked another local business, Maine Flag Co. in Portland, who supported our community during the pandemic by making white flags with red hearts, with 100 percent of the profits going to feed frontline medical workers. I don’t know if they are making Ukrainian flags, but they deserve a shout-out.

Did Nemitz forget the hoopla over the Maine state flag last year, when some legislators supported returning to the “1901 flag”? It featured a green pine tree and blue North Star on a beige background; people flew it outside their homes and wore it on T-shirts, patches and hats.

Our condo association is grappling with whether homeowners can fly flags outside their homes. We solved that problem when we painted flags on the inside wall of our garage. We now have 10 flags there, carefully drawn by my flag-loving son and painted by me and my daughter-in-law. Soon we will add the Ukrainian flag. We are proud to have it there as a symbol of support for that brave nation and its people.

Diana Crader Johnson

Gorham

