Regarding Michael Smith’s letter of April 24 on the Ukrainian and the American flags, many of us have a different perspective based on recent events:

The blue and yellow: A democratically elected government and sovereign state defending itself against the illegal invasion and war crimes of an authoritarian madman.

Red, white and blue: Tainted by Jan. 6, and undermined by ongoing support of Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” by either hypocritical or blind Republicans.

Jeff Goddard

Sebago

