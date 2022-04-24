Re: Columnist Bill Nemitz’s fondness for the Ukrainian flag as the “beacon to defenders of democracy the world over” (in the words of the April 21 online edition‘s secondary headline):
I have spent most of my 75 years believing this was the purpose of the red, white and blue.
Michael Smith
Wells
