I am a 100 percent disabled veteran with a spinal cord injury. I have been going to the Togus Veterans Affairs hospital for over 20 years for my health care. My treatments have included physical therapy, strength training and swimming.

Since the pandemic started, the VA has closed and drained the swimming pool and locked the door to the gym. Since then, I have suffered a massive loss in strength and balance.

I have repeatedly asked when these resources would be available again. I have been told there are no plans to reopen either to VA patients. On my last appointment, I was informed that the gym is and has been open to employees.

The VA is not there to offer perks to their staff. They are meant to aid and assist vets on their road to recovery. Please call Togus and your state representatives and senators and demand that patients be allowed to use the facilities intended for their use.

Richard Rideout

Richmond

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: