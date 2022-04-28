Benson Gilmore 1953 – 2022 WOOLWICH – Benson Gilmore, affectionately known as Benny, Ben, Gentle Ben, Dad, Umpi, Papa, and Grampy, passed away on Monday April 25, 2022 surrounded by his wife and children. He was 68 years old. Benny was born and raised in Bath. He attended Newell School, Bath Junior High School, and graduated from Morse High School in 1971. He met his love, Bette, in 9th grade and they married in 1978 and grew their family from there. He worked at BIW and Gilmore’s Seafood Market. “The Market” was a family business that Benny and his brother, Kevin, purchased from their father. His time running this business not only provided for his family, it put him in the position to serve the community of Bath, employ, mentor, and enrich the lives of many people. He retired in 2015. Benny coached youth sports, was a very involved parishioner, motorcycle enthusiast, pilot, horseman, lobsterman, fisherman, deer hunter, musician, firewood guy, and plow guy. He was a beloved son, brother, cousin, friend, husband, father, uncle, and grandfather. He was loved by all who knew him. Benny was predeceased by his parents, mother, Ann Feeney and stepfather John Feeney, and father, Richard E. Gilmore and stepmother Marion Gilmore. He is survived by his loving wife, Bette Gilmore; daughter, Dori Gilmore, her son Jake Doody, and his father Justin Doody; son, Richard Gilmore, his wife Rebecca Gilmore, and their daughters Mya and Bristol; son, Daniel Gilmore, his partner Cailley Bonti, and their son Benson; son, Ivan Gilmore, his partner Samantha Grendall, and their children Andi and Greyson; brother, Kevin Gilmore and family; and sister, Suzanne Ater, her husband John Ater, and family. He is also survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He will be deeply missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 2 at 11 a.m. at All Saints Parish, St. Mary’s Church, 144 Lincoln St., Bath, ME 04530. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Bath. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Benny’s name to All Saints Parish, St. Mary’s Church 144 Lincoln St. Bath, ME 04530

