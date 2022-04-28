FALMOUTH – Ruthanne Hamlin, 79, of Falmouth and Venice, Fla., passed away in Falmouth on Thursday April 22, 2022, primarily from a neurodegenerative disease “aphasia”, which has no known cures.

Ruthanne Marie Faria was born in Attleboro, Mass., the oldest of three children. She graduated from King Phillip Regional High School, Wrentham, Mass., and later graduated from Becker Junior College, Worcester, Mass., with an associate degree in secretarial/office management. Moving to the Boston area, she worked many years for Lincoln Laboratories. Boston was also where she met and married (1967) Bruce Hamlin. She moved to Maine with her husband in 1973.

She leaves her immediate family of husband, Bruce Hamlin of Falmouth-Venice, Fla.; sister, Nancy McGraw of Surry; daughter, Sally Hamlin Forester of Boulder, Colo., daughter, Abigail Hamlin Sehnert (David-h) of Lafayette Colo.; grandchildren Lily (18) and Larkin (16) Forester, and Benjamin (15) and Margaret (13) Sehnert; plus her closest lifetime friend, Penny McGonagle of Yarmouth.

Ruthanne’s interests were centered on arts and crafts, including quilting for clubs and exhibitions, sewing club meetings, and perhaps her most favorite, gardening and beekeeping. During her years living in North Yarmouth, she maintained several bee hives. Most recently, she was a member/volunteer for the Venice, Fla. Garden club in which she helped an annual home tour fundraiser. Ruthanne was a member of the Falmouth Country Club of Falmouth, where she lived on Inverness Road for 22 years, mostly as a snowbird. Her winter home was Plantation Golf Country Club in Venice, Fla., where she was a member of the nine-hole women’s golf group and a volunteer for the Plantation Community Foundation.

While living in Maine, Ruthanne was a long term member of the Portland Yacht Club, both working in the PYC office for many years, and participating in many annual cruises with her and her husband’s sailboat “Ruthless”. Until she became ill, she volunteered at Maine Medical Center’s gift shop. Ruthanne was a very kind and generous person and will be missed by those who knew her.

Her favorite charities were the Plantation Community Foundation – Venice, Fla., the National Quilt Museum – Lowell, Mass., plus many womens’ causes.

Per Ruthanne’s wishes, no memorial services are planned. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, N.H.

Online guestbook at http://www.bryantfuneralhome.net.

Remembrances can be sent to:

The Hamlin Family,

1 Primary Lane,

Falmouth ME 04105

