HOULTON – Robert “Bob” H. Crooker, 88, of Oakfield, formerly of Cary, died April 22, 2022, at Madigan Estates in Houlton. He was born on Nov. 6, 1933, in Norway, one of 10 children to Joseph Allen and Madeline (Meagher) Crooker. Bob graduated from South Paris High School and went on to serve his country in U.S Marine Corp for nearly nine years from 1953 to 1961. His pride in having served as a Marine was something he so cherished every day in his life.Bob was a hard worker and took pride in his work. Whether it be at the local garage, the back office of the bank with computer systems, building homes as a carpenter, or helping people at the True Value in Raymond. He enjoyed volunteer work at the Cary Library in Houlton, and working with his best friend, Wayne. He made many friends along the way and will truly be missed by all who knew him.He is survived by his loving wife, Becky, of Oakfield; children Rob Crooker and wife, Linda of Michigan, Sue Remington, of Norway, David Crooker, of South Paris, Tanya Lavoie and her husband, Jeff, of Lisbon; stepchildren Peter Clark and wife, Beth of South Portland, Justin Clark, of Windham, Kevin Kilgore and his wife, Michelle, of Casco; special friend, Jeanette Crooker, of Casco; Wayne Manton, of Linneus; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a stepson, Chris Kilgore; great-grandson, Bronson Record; all his nine siblings.At Bob’s request, there will be no services.Condolences and tributes may be shared with his family and friends at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.In honor of his lifelong support of the Red Cross, gifts may be given in his memory to theRed CrossP.O. Box 37839,Boone, IA 50037-0839 ora charity of your choice.

