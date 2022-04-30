NORTH WATERBORO – Judith C. Wallace, 78, of Wolf Circle, passed away March 5, 2022, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. She was born in Bristol, Conn. on August 3, 1943, the daughter of Martin and Ella William Andrews.

Judith attended local Connecticut schools and graduated from Waterbury High School.

Judith was a stay-at-home mom raising her two children. She later worked as as a civil servant with the U.S. Navy in production control. She and her husband Leon moved to Waterboro in 1999.

Judith enjoyed working with jewelry and stain glass and operated a business called Expressions in Glass. Judith and her husband, Leon, enjoyed traveling and they rode trains twice across the country.

She is survived by her husband, Leon Wallace of Waterboro of 39 years; a son, Jack E. Evans of Queensbury, N.Y., a daughter, Deborah Evans of Menoni, Mich.; a brother, Martin Andrews of New Jersey; five grandchildren, Jessica, Brandon, Troy, Jake and Ashley; and five great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday May 13 at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton.

Burial will follow at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery 83 Stanley Rd., Springvale.

