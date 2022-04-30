FALMOUTH – Michael R. Laliberte, 52, of Falmouth, passed away unexpectedly on April 23, 2022.Born in Lewiston on Oct. 2, 1969, Mike was the son of Roger Laliberte and Jacqueline Fox. Mike was a 1987 graduate of Lewiston High School, and earned a B.A. at the University of Southern Maine in 1991. After college, Mike began his insurance career in claims, and moved on to hold several insurance designations. He worked at the Maine Municipal Association, the Dunlap Corporation, and Concord Group Insurance.Following his work in claims, Mike became a marketing representative for Dairyland Insurance. One fortuitous day, while at Dairyland, he had an appointment at Turner Barker, where Kim had just started working. That appointment changed his life. With some assistance from colleagues, Mike and Kim went on their first date, in November 2000, and were married fewer than two years later. As Mike said, “When you know, you know.” In 2005, Mike returned to Concord Group as a senior marketing manager, a position he held until his passing.As a boy, Mike discovered his love of sports, especially soccer and hockey. At that time, a player represented his parish, not a specific hockey program. Mike played hockey for Holy Family and then travel hockey for L & A Shaws. In high school, he played varsity soccer – which he lovingly referred to as “preseason hockey” – and became a member of the varsity hockey team, which, in Mike’s senior year, became the 1987 state champions. After high school, Mike played hockey for USM, where he was named the 1988 rookie of the year. Mike played sports the way he lived his life, with more assists than goals, always happy to take a backseat to the glory, for the sake of the team. All those years were spent side-by-side with Dave Steele, his college roommate, fraternity brother, and teammate – and his forever-best friend.Besides hockey, Mike found a love for running and competed in multiple Maine road races, including the Beach to Beacon, the Sugarloaf Marathon, and the L.L.Bean 10k. At every race, Kim was by his side as head cheerleader. As a couple, Mike and Kim enjoyed hikes with their dog, Scooby, traveling to Bermuda, Vegas and Florida, days at the beach, and—simply—anything together. They were the best of friends.Kim and Mike’s son, Isaac, was born in 2006 and immediately became the center of their world. Mike took great joy in Isaac’s academic and athletic success over the years and was always found standing quietly watching as Isaac played. Mike was beloved by all of Isaac’s teammates and their parents. When Isaac was in elementary school, Mike spent untold hours volunteering for Falmouth Little League and Casco Bay Youth Hockey. He and Kim drove all over New England and beyond to watch Isaac play with Casco Bay Hockey and with Maine Lightning Baseball. So proud this past hockey season to see Isaac play for the Falmouth Varsity Hockey team, Mike also treasured watching Isaac’s baseball games, especially when Isaac was pitching.Abbott, Maine, his home away from home, was where Mike, with help from his father-in-law and friends, built a camp. His time there was special; it was when he could step away from work and technology, and just enjoy the outdoors with friends, especially his dear friends, Darren Clukey and Chris Wharff.﻿Mike was blessed with an extremely close and loving relationship with his mom, Jackie. They communicated daily and would always wish each other a wonderful day, often sharing a memory of something comical Mike did growing up. The call always ended with “I love you.” That sentiment is shared by all who knew Mike.He was predeceased by his father, Roger Laliberte, and stepfather Russell Fox.He is survived by his wife Kim; and son Isaac, of Falmouth; mother, Jackie, of Lewiston, mother- and father-in-law Peter and Carol Blood of Houlton, stepmother, Jackie Laliberte of Lewiston; brother-in-law, Andrew Blood and his wife Melissa; nephew, Riley and niece, Hadley, all of Norton, Mass.; aunt and uncle, Roger and Linette Bechard of South Yarmouth, Mass., aunt and uncle, Mark and Debbie Bechard of Sabattus, aunt, Celine Drake of Tulsa, Okla.; many cousins; close friends Mike Biron, of Grafton, Mass., Mike Rouleau, of Cornelius, N.C., and Tim Bolduc, of Beverly, Mass.; countless insurance agents, TKE fraternity brothers, colleagues, and hockey and baseball families.Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, May 4 at Jones Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 5 at Holy Martyrs Church, 266 Foreside Rd., Falmouth, ME 04105. Burial will follow at Blanchard Cemetery in Falmouth.Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Mike’s online guest book. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (Maine Chapter), online at http://www.afsp.org, orCasco Bay HockeyAssociationP.O. Box 6025Falmouth, ME 04105

