CAMDEN – Lynette Jane Dickey O’Hara died unexpectedly of natural causes on April 16, 2022, surrounded by her husband and friends in Nokomis, Fla.Born on May 5, 1957, to Kenneth and Prudence Dickey, Lyn was a loving daughter, wife, mother, and “Nana”, her most favorite role. Growing up in Camden she loved spending time with her large extended family and friends at the “camp” on Megunticook Lake. Lyn graduated from Camden Rockport High School in 1975 and attended Husson College in Bangor where she graduated with an associate degree in accounting in 1977.Lyn was proud to be part of the infamous Camden Rockport Cheerleaders who were noted for their half-time performances during their first ever Maine State Basketball Championship. She raised her three sons at her home in Rockport and later in life spent winters in Nokomis, Fla. She enjoyed the sunsets and boat rides at her Florida home that her grandchildren called the “The Towers”.While her boys were growing up, Lyn was the treasurer and secretary of the Camden Little League for 13 years. She was the treasurer for the grade school basketball team and when needed, ran the time clock, but was replaced as she kept forgetting to shut the time clock off. Lyn, a devoted mother, did anything to support her son’s sports careers, even strapping skates, pads, and hockey gear to drive at 5 a.m. to the homemade ice rink at Maine Sport in below freezing temperatures. She loved her boys, and they loved her in return.For much of her adult life, she was the bookkeeper and managing partner at Haskell & Corthell Properties in Camden which she took great pride in carrying on the family tradition along with her brothers.Lyn’s hobbies included needle work and knitting Christmas stockings for every new grandchild, grandniece, and nephew. She enjoyed playing cribbage with her husband, especially winning! She had a love for gardening and spent countless hours in her garden at home. Lyn also cherished her time with the “girls” and had a life-long friend in Dody Laite Urquia. She was predeceased by her parents Kenneth and Prudence Dickey of Camden; sister, Jeanette Dickey Peasley; and first husband, Basil Gerry Gushee of Appleton; and mother-in-law, Donna “Jill” O’Hara of Camden.Lyn leaves behind her husband of 35 years, Francis. J. O’Hara Jr.; her brothers William J. Dickey and wife Liana, David A. Dickey; her three sons, Nicholas J. Gushee O’Hara and wife Lindsey, Francis J. O’Hara III and companion Julia, Kenneth Casey O’Hara and wife Carrie; her five grandchildren, Molly G. O’Hara, Jameson B. O’Hara, Kenneth C. O’Hara Jr., Aiden R. O’Hara, and Connor H. O’Hara; her father-in-law, Francis J. O’Hara. She also leaves behind a very large extended family including many nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law.The O’Hara family would like to thank everyone for their support, the hundreds of calls, and messages which they have received through this difficult and trying time. Knowing that Nana will be an ever-present guide in her grandchildren’s lives brings great comfort to the family.A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, May 28 at the Camden Snow Bowl. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at http://www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home, 9 Mountain St., Camden.In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Lyn’s memory to LifeFlight of Maine http://www.lifeflightmaine.org; or Merry Spring Nature Center http://www.merryspring.org.

