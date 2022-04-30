HOLLIS – Larry H. Libby, 83, of Waterboro Road passed away Wednesday April 27, 2022 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice house.

He was born in Limington, one of 11 children, June 26, 1938, the son of Burton and Mildred Braley Libby.

Larry graduated from Cornish High School and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1958 until 1962.

Larry was employed by Hood, Mobil and most recently with Northeast Petroleum and Cargill Corporation.

He enjoyed hunting, visiting with family and friends, camping, gardening and watching sports. Larry and his family moved to Hollis in 1985.

He is survived by his wife Marie Libby of Hollis; a son, Scott Libby, two daughters, Terri Leigh Eastman and Karin Marie Allen; a sister, Jennifer Libby, a brother, Phillip Libby; and four grandchildren, Tyler and Joshua Allen, Rebecca Hynes, Courtney Benson; and former wife, Glenda Rocca-Romano.

Larry is predeceased by a daughter, Robyn Libby; brothers Kerry Libby, William Libby and Robert Libby, sisters Joan Tarbox, Virginia Rogers, Linda Stanley, Donna Day and Rosemary Johnson.

A memorial service will be at Saturday May 14 at 1 p.m. at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton. Reception to follow at the funeral home.

Private burial at Riverside Cemetery in Cornish.

Memorial contributions can be made to

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 U.S. Route 1,

Scarborough, ME 04074 or

Southern Maine Agency on Aging

30 Barra Rd.,

Biddeford, ME 04005

Guest Book