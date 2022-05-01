PALO ALTO, Calif. – Janet Given Shah passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at her home in Palo Alto, Calif., surrounded by friends and family after a long battle with cancer.

Janet was born on Nov. 18, 1972 to the late David Given and Susan (Woodbury) Given in Portland. Janet grew up in Gray and graduated from Gray-New Gloucester High School in 1991. After high school, Janet earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of New Hampshire. After graduation, Janet worked in several fields. Most recently she created a start-up called TeenJobFind and had returned to school for nursing.

Janet is survived by her three beautiful children, Ravi, Meena, and Sanjay; along with her mother, Susan Given; and her brother, Jeff Given.

A celebration of life will be held at Filoli in Woodside, Calif. on May 17, starting at 5 p.m. with a reception immediately afterwards. For those attending please wear bright colors to help celebrate Janet’s love of life.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made in her honor to the

Colon Cancer Coalition.

Guest Book