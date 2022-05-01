PORTLAND – Marion J. Small, of Portland, died on April 22, 2022. She was born on Nov. 5, 1929, the youngest daughter of Lindia Mae Proctor and William A. Wallace. She grew up on Munjoy Hill and attended Portland High School.

Marion loved to travel throughout Maine with her husband Larry and visited Lighthouses, Bailey Island, and her family up and down the coast. Marion loved to travel with her daughters Pam, Jan, and Lori. Most memorable were trips to Virginia, Maryland, Florida, and her favorite – Vermont.

She was a wonderful, nurturing, and very loving wife and mother, always putting family first. She loved family cookie swaps, Fall Day at her niece Linda’s farm, and especially the many trips to the Blueberry Festival in Machias, where she visited with her aunts and cousins. She was very proud of her China closet full of dolls…. with Shirley Temple being her favorite by far.

While in school, Marion joined her father to raise funds by entertaining and singing at the USO. She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing and yodel. She also joined her father to help the American Council of the Blind throughout Portland and the Casco Bay Islands and were instrumental in passing laws for the White Cane Act in Maine.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband of 50 years, Lawrence F. Small; her brother, Frank Wallace, and sisters Rose Thombs, Mavis Valley, and Edythe DiMatteo.

She is survived by her daughters Pamela Slater (Ron), Janis Milliken (Wendall), Lori Cannell (Bill); and grandchildren Todd Slater, Jennifer Macgray, Nathaniel Milliken, Nerissa Brayley, and Brittany Munson. She also leaves five beautiful great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank everyone for all your kind words. A special thank you to the wonderful people (angels) at The Cedars in Portland, for the outstanding care that was given to our Mommie over the past 10 years. Please know that the world was a better place because of our little Mommie.

A celebration of life with family and friends will be held at a later date.

