WINDHAM – Edwin Max Hoyt, 81, entered eternal life on Friday, April 29, 2022. After several months of declining health, he passed peacefully with his loving wife, Sharon, and family by his side. Known as Max by family and friends, he was born to Dr. Herman and Harriett Hoyt of Winona Lake, Ind., on Jan. 13, 1941. Max will be remembered by many of his Warsaw High School classmates as having a passion for music and the trumpet. He excelled in the marching and concert bands and often played at the pep rallies. His love of music spilled over into theater, once playing the lead part of Tevye in the musical, Fiddler On The Roof. In addition to music Max was an avid photographer and gifted many of his photographs to family and friends to be cherished for years to come.After a long career spanning more than 40 years, Max retired from R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company in Lancaster, Pa., and set his sights on living a peaceful life in New Hampshire. A few short years later he met and married his devoted wife of nine years, Sharon. The two settled in Maine where they currently reside in Windham. Their favorite pastimes included eating out and sitting side-by-side holding hands. Active in Galilee Baptist Church, Max was proud to be a part of the security team.Max was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Herman Hoyt, his mother, Harriett, and his brother, Joe. He leaves behind his wife, Sharon and her family, and his three children, Greg Hoyt, Alli (Greg) Hamilton and Marcy (Gabe) Traylor as well as five grandchildren.Please join us in celebrating Max’s life. Visitation is on Friday, May 6, 2022 between 12 and to 2 p.m., at Dolby, Blais, Segee Funeral Home, 434 River Road, Windham with a burial immediately following at Highland Cemetery in Buxton. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Galilee Baptist Church in Gorham, 317 Main Street.To express condolences or to participate in Max’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.In Lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America at alzfdn.org or Galilee Baptist Church of Gorham at galileebc.org.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous