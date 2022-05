PORTLAND – Marie E. Fredette, 73, died on April 30, 2022, at Seaside Nursing Home after a brief illness. Prayers will be recited for Marie and her husband, Marcel, on Friday, May 6, 2022 at St. Hyacinth Cemetery, 296 Stroudwater St, Westbrook. To view Marie’s full obituary or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

