GORHAM – James F. Donald Jr., beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died peacefully April 23, 2022, at his home in Gorham, Maine. He was 79 years old and had lived in Maine for most of his life. Mr. Donald was born in Houlton, Maine on June 9, 1942, the son of Fred and Eleanor (Lunn) Donald and brother to younger sister Mary Donald. Mr. Donald grew up in Houlton and graduated from Houlton High School, class of 1960 and Nasson College in Springvale, Maine class of 1967.Mr. Donald had a lengthy and accomplished career in finance and banking which concluded with his retirement from TD Bank in Sanford, Maine.Mr. Donald was deeply committed to community service and served in many community organizations including the Sanford Lions Club, was a founding member of the volunteer fire department in Fairfield Center, and member of the Masonic Lodge in Fairfield. Mr. Donald was also a member of the Appalachian Trail Club and maintained a section of the trail in Caratunk for almost twenty years. He spent many of his adult years playing Santa Clause at neighborhood Christmas gatherings and family events and in a final act of selflessness donated his body to UNE Medical Center.In addition to his wife Joyce and her three sons, James, Josh and Jeremy Knight, Mr. Donald is survived by his first wife Michele and their children, son James (Rick) Donald III and his wife Michelle; daughter Beth Donald; daughter Rebecca Lord and her husband Ben; grandson Evan Donald; granddaughter Camden Donald; grandson Griffin Lord; grandson Christopher Reed; grandson Jackson Lord; sister Mary Peabody and nieces Lauren Fitzpatrick and Janelle Nelson. He was predeceased by his parents, brother-in-law James Peabody and his beloved dog Jake. His family takes comfort in his peaceful passing and the knowledge that his memory will live on but nonetheless will miss him terribly.Arrangements are private.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

