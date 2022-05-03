Larry James Wilkins 1947 – 2022 CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Larry James Wilkins, 74 of Clarksville, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Tennova Healthcare. Larry was born on Sept. 28, 1947 in Bath to the late James R. Wilkins and Velda M. Page Wilkins. He is survived by his sons Jason Wilkins of Portland, Darren (Kristi) Wilkins of Palmyra, Va., stepson, Shawn (Raquel) Collins of Statesboro, Ga., stepson, Steve (Susan) Collins of Clarksville, Tenn.; stepdaughter, Pam (Mike) Hoffman of Hanover, Pa.; brother, Lloyd (Mary) Wilkins of Bath; three biological and 11 step-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren. Larry was a graduate of Morse High School and studied computer science and management. He was a police officer for eight years, as well as a respiratory therapist and IT professional. He loved the coast of Maine, sailing, fishing, car racing and snowmobiling. Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison St., Clarksville, TN 37040; 931-645-6488. Online condolences may be made at http://www.nealtarpleyparchman.com

