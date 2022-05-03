WESTBROOK – James A. Harbaugh, 84, of Portland, passed away on April 21, 2022, with his daughter Susan by his side. He was born in Roaring Spring, Pa., the son of Denver and Helen (Burkholder) Harbaugh on June 6, 1937. Jim obtained his GED from the Portland School System and went into the Navy to serve his country in 1956 and was stationed in Brunswick, where he learned his trade of Fire Fighter. After leaving the Navy he married his wife of 37 years Bettyt (Peterson) Harbaugh. After retiring from the United States Navy he joined the Portland Fire Department where he worked from 1961 to 1982 as a faithful protector of the City of Portland. Jim worked as an electrician for Young’s Electric and also as a driver for Roak’s Greenhouse for 8 years. After his retirement he became a crossing guard assisting the children from Lyseth and Lyman Moore Elementary get to school safely. Kids that he assisted cross safely would always say hi to him when they saw him out and about even today. He was an avid traveler and loved to do it with his wife Betty. Every year they would decide on and make plans for the following year and where they would spend their vacation. The one place that you could always count on him visiting during vacation was his home time in Pennsylvania to spend time with his family there. He introduced Betty to the Amish Country which she quickly came to love and made many trips their over their time. Without fail Jim and Betty would be seen out for breakfast at Steve & Renee’s Diner with their family and friends. Once it closed they moved their breakfast stays to Maelily and Ryleigh’s. Even after Jim lost his wife he would still make the breakfast trips but this time to the IHOP. When he was at breakfast, at work, or with his family he was known as a prankster that would always have the folks around him in excessive laughter. When they tried to get one over on him he always had a comeback to have the final word. Jim spent many years with his grandson Paul Utterstrom either planting a garden, helping him build something, or just hanging out together or going on vacation. In his spare time, he would do puzzles in the winter with Susan that always involved state or history puzzles. He was the happiest when the whole family would be together. He is survived by his sister Bonnie and Jerry Loop and Glenna James; a brother Clarence and Janice James; children Susan Utterstrom, James Harbaugh Jr, Janice Rucker, Janine Bailery, Gregory Gay, and William Cuddy; 15 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren.He was predeceased by his wife Betty (Peterson) Harbaugh of 37 years, parents Denver and Helen (Hale Burkholder) Harbaugh; his brothers Carl and Allen; sisters Ethel, Jean, Jane, Margie, and Ester; and a son Gary Gay. You may offer your condolences or share your fond memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com The family would like to give a special thank you to the Hospice of Southern Maine, especially Annette. Committal services will be private at James request.

