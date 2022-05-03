YARMOUTH – Charles Everett Morrill, 94, died April 28, 2022, surrounded by his family. Born in Grantville (Yarmouth) Dec. 7, 1927, a son of Harry and Edna Grant Morrill. Mr. Morrill attended North Yarmouth Academy and at an early age started working as a Lobster Fisherman. In 1946 Mr. Morrill was drafted into the U.S. Army during World War II. He married Ann J. McGonagle on June 21, 1952, they were married 57 years. Mr. Morrill worked as a boat builder at Yarmouth Boat Yard. He also served as the acting harbor master and shellfish warden for the Town of Yarmouth. He was predeceased by brother Harry E.” Punk” Morrill Jr. and sister Harriet Morrill. Surviving are two sons; Charles “Chuck” Morrill of Yarmouth. Christopher and his wife Lynn-Ann (Hilton) Morrill of Yarmouth. Brothers’ Richard “ Dick” Morrill and wife Gloria of Yarmouth. David Morrill and Fiancee Angela of Yarmouth. Darryl Morrill and wife Kathy of Freeport. Sister Frances Heal of New Gloucester. Granddaughters Ashley and Kaitlyn. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins.﻿Special thank you to Coastal Manor Nurses and Staff. Beacon Hospice and Wilson Funeral Home. ﻿“First your money, then your clothes” Charlie Morrill. ﻿A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held 11 a.m. Friday May 6, 2022 at Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Associations, 93 Pleasant St.Brunswick, ME 04011or the V.A.

