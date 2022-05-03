Michael Wayne Teasdale 1951 – 2022 CONCORD, N.H. – Michael Wayne Teasdale, 70, of Penacook, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Michael “Mike” was born in Maine on Nov. 10, 1951, the son of the late Harold and Phyllis (Prebble) Teasdale, and brother of the late Susan Teasdale Lewis. Throughout his life, Mike was many things to many people. To his wife, Donna (Cohen), Mike was a caring, loyal husband who enjoyed accompanying her on trips to the beach or drives to the mountains, watching movies, working on projects around the house, or spending time with their beloved dogs, Scout, Willow, and Oscar. Mike and Donna were inseparable during their nearly 40 years of marriage, having met and fallen in love as managers of competing shoe stores in their 20s. Mike worked hard, every single day, to ensure the best life possible for his family, no matter how much sacrifice it required of him. To his children, Eric and Elissa, Mike was a doting father and steadfast supporter. He was endlessly proud of his children’s professional and personal accomplishments, and never missed a school event, award ceremony, graduation, concert, or soccer game. He devoted countless hours to coaching their childhood sports teams, and he was an avid fan of collegiate and professional teams including Duke Basketball, the Red Sox, the Patriots, and the Celtics. If they weren’t already watching together, he called Eric throughout and immediately after every big game. And he loved talking to Elissa about her many outdoor adventures and world travel. To his grandchildren, Ariana, Oliver, and Isla, Mike was their Grandpa extraordinaire who made it a point to be constantly present and engaged. He carried on his tradition of always attending school and extracurricular events and shared with them his love for fishing, swimming, and sports. Through his actions and his words, Mike showed his grandchildren the importance of hard work, kindness toward others, and commitment to family. To his extended family, Mike was a constant source of love and support, including to his cherished daughter-in-law Elizabeth Sholtys, sister-in-law Sandi Dunn, sister-in-law Lori Cohen, brother-in-law Kenneth Cohen, nieces Marisa Morgan and Ilana (Peter) Forbes, nephews Paul (Emily) Jacoby and Stephen (Kelsie) Jacoby, and many other beloved relatives. To the many, many people in the community near and far whose lives intersected with his, Mike was a warm smile, a friendly conversation, and (if they were lucky!), a quick scroll through his phone to show the latest photos of his dogs, family, or recent trip. He livened up every workplace he set foot in, most recently at Southern New Hampshire University. Having earned his degree in Education, it was clear that guiding and supporting young people was Mike’s gift. Mike was especially impactful as a mentor to the thousands of students he coached and interacted with over the years. Eric’s and Elissa’s friends, from childhood through adulthood, adored Mike. The Penacook community has many fond memories of camping trips, practical jokes, and Mike’s easy-going personality that welcomed everyone into his home and family. Mike loved connecting with people, and his larger-than-life personality and gift for storytelling meant that he truly never met a stranger. A memorial service and celebration of Mike’s life will be held at the Concord Parks and Recreation Center at 14 Canterbury Rd., Concord, N.H. on May 7 at 2 p.m., followed by his burial at Pine Grove Cemetery in Concord, N.H. Family and friends are invited for a reception following the burial at The Hotel Concord at 11 South Main St., Concord, N.H. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at BennettFuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mike’s memory may be made to the Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord Merrimack County or City Year NH.

