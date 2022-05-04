SOUTH PORTLAND – Peter E. Swasey passed away peacefully on May 2, 2022 after a valiant battle with a longterm illness.He passed at his home in South Portland, surrounded by family. Pete was born in Portland, Maine to Catherine Greenleaf Swasey and Harry Driscoll Swasey on Jan. 28, 1941. He grew up in South Portland. He attended South Portland schools and was a lifelong Red Riot. He excelled as a fullback on the field, and as a fan he could always be found in the stands just above the 50-yard line, surrounded by family and friends. Peter joined the United States Marine Corps in 1958 and proudly served his country during the Cuban Missile Crisis and Bay of Pigs. Pete truly loved the Marine Corps, along with the traditions and values all Marines upheld.He married his high school sweetheart, Ann Keenan in 1964 in Memphis, Tenn., where they had their first child, Susan Beth. Pete worked for McKesson and Robbins until he and this family returned to his beloved New England. The family then moved to North Haven, Conn., where Kathleen Mary (Kathy) and Peter John (PJ) were born. Pete loved his children and took great pride in their accomplishments, and was an amazing dad. He made many close friends in Connecticut and maintained many of those relationships throughout his life. Pete worked in route sales and enjoyed the connections this career brought him.Pete and his family moved back to South Portland in 1976, where he continued his career in route sales with Nappi Distributors. Pete’s career also included time spent as proprietor of his own commercial fishing and lobstering businesses. Eventually he purchased his own home delivery business, Swasey’s Home Delivery, where he took great pride in the service he provided. He looked forward to playing adult softball and hosting the after-game gatherings. He was devoted to everything football related and followed the N.Y. Giants and Notre Dame University faithfully.Pete was grateful for the lifelong friendships shared with his South Portland High School teammates and friends. Pete was a founding member of the Volunteers in Police Service (ViPS) in Scarborough and also served with South Portland ViPS. He spent time volunteering at the South Portland Food Cupboard. He was a life member of the VFW Post 832, a member of the American Legion and amember of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.He was predeceased by his mother, father, Richard (Dick) older brother, and younger brother Wayne.He is survived by his wife Ann, his children Susan, Kathleen (Kathy), Peter (PJ) and his partner Bobby, his grandchildren Meghan Murray Taylor and her husband Geoff, Ryan Murray and his wife Hannah, MacKenzie Jones, Keenan Jones and his great-grandchildren Percy and Fletcher Taylor.He will be greatly missed by his wife and all his family.

