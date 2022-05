STANDISH – Anthony Michael Koulovatos, 63, passed away on May 1, 2022, at his home.He is survived by his beloved wife, Lisa (Guptill) Koulovatos; children, Anthony James “AJ” and Charissa Koulovatos; and many other friends and family members.Services will be private amongst the family.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

Guest Book