WATERVILLE-Ellen Louise Stevens Budzko – daughter of Stanley Stevens and Doris Bagley, passed away peacefully April 25, 2022, due to hemorrhagic strokes.

She leaves behind daughter Turil Cronburg and a huge list of friends and extended family. Dominic Budzko, her final husband, predeceased her in 2010.

In lieu of a funeral and donations, Ellie would love you to attend a local community theater performance in her memory.

