Phyllis Raye Staples 1945 – 2022 CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Phyllis Raye Staples passed away too soon, Feb. 15, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va. at the age of 76. Born April 14, 1945, and raised along the coast of southern Maine, Raye grew up in the age of poodle skirts, saddle shoes, and her beloved Elvis Presley. In the late sixties, she entered a first marriage, which brought her two sons; in the seventies, a second marriage (to Kenneth A. Staples) brought her decades of stability and happiness. In the eighties Raye worked in the office of Brunswick High School, monitoring student attendance, keeping an eye on her boys. In later years she worked in supermarkets, served as bookkeeper for Riverside Cemetery, and was active in planning reunions for her graduating class at Brunswick High School. After caring for her parents and husband through their final illnesses, Raye moved to Charlottesville in order to be near her grandchildren, driving a van laden with her possessions and a beloved dog, racing to narrowly avoid the worst of Hurricane Sandy. Retirement did not agree with her; she needed to be busy and feel useful. In her last years Raye volunteered and worked in food service when she wasn’t happily keeping an eye on her grandkids. She quilted; she loved dogs; she was astonished by the way southerners respond to a little snow; and she always worked hard, especially at taking care of the people she cared about. Raye is survived and mourned by her sons Jason and Darren, daughter-in-law Kristi, and her three grandchildren Ryan, Lexi and Brayden. A small burial service will be held at Riverside cemetery in Brunswick Friday June 10, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Fluvanna SPCA 5231 Union Mills Rd. Troy, VA 22974

Guest Book