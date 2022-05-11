Bryan Charles Pratt 1963 – 2022 LAWRENCE, Miss. – Bryan Charles Pratt, 58, died unexpectedly at his home on March 4, 2022. He was born July 15, 1963, in Brunswick, Maine, son of Bradley and Evelyn (Small) Young Sr. He attended Mt Ararat High School and graduated in 1982. Bryan started at Bath Iron Works in the summer of 1982 where he was a tinsmith and worked for 37 years before retiring in 2019. He married his wife Diane (Belisle) who was the love of his life in August 1984 and made their home in Bowdoin, where he lived all of his life. They moved to Lake, Miss. to be closer to their daughter and grandchildren whom he adored. He started working for Mississippi Department of Transportation in December of 2019 where he was a Maintenance Technician. Bryan was a member of the Augusta Elks #964: Masonic Lodges: Morning Star Lodge #41 Litchfield, Maine and George D Riley #605 Lake, Miss.. and Good Ol’ ‘Boys Club Lake, Miss. He enjoyed hunting, camping, spending time with family, playing with his grandchildren and traveling with his camp family. He was always ready for a good time. Everyone he met became a friend and a part of his family. Bryan was predeceased by his father Bradley Young Sr. March 2021; and brother-in-law Dean Cornish. He is survived by his wife Diane of Lawrence, Miss.; mother Evelyn Young of Lawrence, Miss.; daughter Danielle (Jeff) Parks of Lake, Miss.; brothers, Larry (Rose) Young of Bowdoin, Maine, Bradley Young Jr of Lake, Miss.; sister, Holly Fournier of Topsham, Maine; grandchildren, Kayleigh Parks, Bri Parks, Cheyanne Parks, Ava Parks, Damien Collins and Lauralie Parks all of Lake, Miss.; sister-in-law Louise (Jim) Wallingford of Minot, Maine: many nieces and nephews; extra “grandchildren” who called him Papa; as well as his extra daughters and sons from Lake, Miss. A memorial visitation will be held at Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, Maine from 6-8 p.m. on Friday May 13. Graveside service will be held Saturday May 14 at 11 a.m. at West Bowdoin Cemetery in Bowdoin. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home. Kincerfuneralhome.com

Guest Book