1956 church choir reunites for performance

Many members of the West Gorham Union Church choir from 1956 will reunite to sing at the 9:30 a.m. service Sunday, May 15, at the church, located at 190 Ossipee Trail (Route 25).

Ardyth (Martin) Moberg, who is an original member of the choir, coordinated the event that will feature 14 of the 23 women who were members when they were girls 66 years ago.

Public Works promotion

Terry Deering has been promoted from deputy director to director of the Gorham Public Works Department.

“We will strive to move forward in a positive, proactive manner and try to keep up with the town as it grows,” Deering said in a press release May 6. “I feel very fortunate to be working with a great group of people.”

Town Manager Ephrem Paraschak appointed Deering as acting director in December to replace Robert Burns, who left to become assistant Windham town manager.

“During his time as acting Public Works director, Deering managed the department very well while demonstrating outstanding leadership, excellent communication and effective critical thinking skills,” Paraschak said.

Deering had served as deputy director for more than 33 years; the promotion became effective May 3.

“I am pleased to see a hard-working, dedicated employee like Terry achieve a well-deserved promotion,” Paraschak added. “I have every confidence that he will perform well in his new role as Public Works director and lead the department to meet the needs of our growing community.”

Local student to attend West Point

Gorham High School student Elijah T. Wyatt has accepted an offer to attend the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York.

“Lifelong service is a goal of mine, and I envision the military as the path to continue to give back and serve my country,” said Wyatt, who is the son of Amy and Colby Wyatt. “Being part of something bigger than myself is important to me and my future. I believe USMA will provide me the opportunity to become a servant leader in a world that needs such people.”

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) nominated Wyatt to the academy in December, saying, “Acceptance to a U.S. service academy is extremely competitive and reflects highly on a student’s scholarship, community service and character.”

Register for bike swap

Registration has opened at the Great Maine Bike Swap at the University of Southern Maine Gorham campus June 12.

The event will be held inside the USM Field House. Sellers will need to register their bikes online before June 9, with bike drop-off set for June 11.

Road and mountain bicycles as well as gravel bikes, kids bikes, hybrids, tandems and other models and types of bikes will be for sale.

There’s a $5 per-bike fee for sellers as well as a $5 entrance fee for everyone age 12 and older, although USM students can attend for free. A 15% commission for every bike sold goes to the Bicycle Coalition of Maine, which is hosting the swap. All fees and commissions cover the cost of the event, which is not a fundraiser.

All attendees age 12 and over must show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test administered by a testing provider within the previous 48 hours. All attendees are required to wear a mask inside USM buildings.

Visit bikemaine.org for more details, to register a bike for sale or to sign up as a volunteer.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported May 10, 1972, that Staff Sgt. John Chandler of Gray Road enlisted in the Maine Air National Guard. He had served in the Air Force Reserve following four years of active duty in the Air Force.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported May 5 that the U.S. public debt was $30,399,297,359,286.48.

