Westbrook student awarded scholarship

Dylan Anderson, of Westbrook, was recently awarded the DiPietro Memorial Scholarship by Portland Water District.

Anderson is studying to become certified in plumbing at Southern Maine Community College.

The scholarship was established in 2003 to commemorate longtime water district trustee Joe DiPietro’s dedication to advancing youth education.

Concert schedules announced

The schedules for three city summer concert series have been announced.

Friday concerts at Conant Homestead, 99 Conant St., will open at 7 p.m. May 27 with Sugar Hill. The suggested donation is $10. The series concludes Oct. 7.

Riverbank Park concerts will kick off June 21 with Down to Earth performing from 6-8 p.m. The Tuesday night series at 677 Main St. in downtown will conclude Aug. 30. Stephen W. Manchester Post 62 of the American Legion will again host cookouts at the weekly event with hot dogs, burgers and beverages for sale. Admission is free, just bring a blanket or chair to sit on. For more information, visit westbrookcommunitycenter.org.

The Vallee Square series gets underway at 7 p.m. July 7 with Allman Brothers Tribute band. The downtown series held Thursdays concludes Aug. 25.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported May 17, 1972, that Mrs. Wayne Chick, a member of the Westbrook Rescue Unit and a Blue Bird leader, instructed several students in a basic first aid course.

