STANDISH – Helen M. Berry, 81, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022 at her home surrounded by family.She was born in West Baldwin, a daughter of Grover and Maude (Whitten) Thompson. Her family moved to the Limington area where she attended Limington Academy. In 1956, she married Paul F. Berry and together raised five children. Mrs. Berry was a compassionate and kind woman who took a great deal of enjoyment helping disabled persons while working at Goodwill Industries for many years. She also cleaned cottages for Jordan Realty in Sebago. Mrs. Berry loved hymns and would often be heard singing many, especially her favorite, “The Old Rugged Cross”. She could always be counted on for baking cakes for local church suppers and family birthdays. Mrs. Berry loved every kind of animal and at one time raised English Springers. In addition to her husband of 66 years, Paul Berry of Standish, she is survived by her children Lora Drummond and husband, Sam of Hollis, Roberta Hollings of Standish, Sue Berry of Salt Lake City, Utah, John Berry and wife, Michelle of Casco, and Pamela Collins and husband, Donald of Limington; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She has been laid to rest at the East Buxton Cemetery, 934 Narragansett Trail, Buxton. To express condolences and to participate in Helen’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

