YARMOUTH – Scott Pierce, beloved husband of Janice Chamberlaine Pierce, his sole sweetheart and best companion since 8th grade, died at 91 at his Maine home on May 7, 2022. He would like it noted that the New York Mets were in first place at the time.

Mr. Pierce is the father of four happily married children, Kent and Kristen, Kim and Marty Brix, Brett and Kerry Michaels and Derek and Anja Hanson. He extended his generous love to 10 grand-children and five great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his three extraordinary siblings, Martha Pierce Rafferty, James Robinson Pierce and (former First Lady) Barbara Pierce Bush. He considered his family to be his greatest source of hope and joy.

Mr. Pierce spent his formative years at the Taft School in Watertown, Conn. There he began his life-long passion for competitive sports, particularly those that required a bat, a club or a racquet. He was the co-founder of the locally famous “Ellsworth Vines” golf and tennis tournament, and he often asserted to have never lost in ping pong.

Soon after graduating from Miami of Ohio University (where he was a member of the Beta fraternity) and marrying Janice Chamberlaine, Mr. Pierce started on Wall Street in the nascent municipal bond business. After leading municipal bond departments at three large firms for over 30 years, he became president of EF Hutton and, in his final professional role, chairman and CEO of Prudential Asset Management Company.

Upon retirement, Mr. Pierce became dedicated to several worthy causes, highlighted by eight years of trustee chairmanship of Manhattanville College in Purchase, N.Y. Whether he was running a board meeting or a Sunday school class, Mr. Pierce led with kindness, empathy, integrity and the same haircut.

In 2012, he left his lifetime residency in Rye, N.Y. and made homes in Amelia Island, Fla. and Yarmouth. He enjoyed his life, especially his family, and many good friends. Mr. Pierce started each grace giving thanks for the people present and for the gifts of health and humor.

Mr. Pierce was a lucky man. And deeply loved.

In lieu of flowers,

reach out to an old pal.

﻿

