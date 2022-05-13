Dennis L. Cotton 1969 – 2022 WEST BATH – Dennis L. Cotton, 52, of West Bath passed away on May 8, 2022, at his home with loved ones with him. He was born June 7, 1969 to Margaret Alexander and Ernest Cotton. Dennis is survived by his fiance of 20 years, Kimberley White; his daughter, Molly Cotton; and his sister, Pegi-ann; and his stepchildren Jessica Turcotte and Timothy White; along with his grandchildren Colin, Julia , Serenity, Axle, Chris, Courtney and Jazmin; also his cat, “Claws”; and many cousins and friends Dennis was predeceased by his father, Ernest Cotton; and his favorite uncle, John Alexander Dennis enjoyed working on vehicles watching Nascar and was an avid fisherman and hunter. At Dennis’s request, there won’t be any services.

