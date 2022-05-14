PORTLAND – On Feb. 12, 2022, Edward Geary passed away unexpectedly in Venice, Fla. He was born May 28, 1937, to Patrick and Jannette Geary.Edward attended Portland High School graduating in 1955. Upon completion of school, he then served nine years in the Maine National Guard.He met the love of his life, literally the girl next door as she lived on the same street, Anita (Wildes) Geary. They married on June 16, 1956 and were married for 65 years. Edward and Anita established themselves in Portland where they welcomed their four children, Lauren, Katheleen, Kevin, and Keith. In their later years, Ed and Anita spent winters in Venice, Fla. where he enjoyed playing golf, Bocce ball, bowling, and cards. He was fond of participating in the activities of the resort for the mentally challenged. Ed was a career salesman starting at Beach Nut Baby Food. He retired in 1999 after a 32-year employment with the W. M. Wrigley Gum Company.He was known for his easy-going nature, the family camp in Kettle Cove and “Ed’s Shed.” Ed had the unique ability to disappear so he could “tinker” in his shed for hours. The camp was the core of endless family get-togethers, from boat rides to lobster feasts, horseshoes to baked beans. This was his pride and joy and enjoyed sharing it with all.Edward was predeceased by his daughter, Katheleen Geary and survived by his wife Anita; daughter Lauren (Mike) Daicy and sons Kevin (Cynthia) Geary and Keith (Karen) Geary; seven grandchildren, Christine, Amanda, Jarod, Breeanna, Kayla, Angela, Collin; and nine great-grandchildren; brothers Donald and Steven Geary and sister, Jeannette Conley.The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kathleen Briggs who was always available when needed. Services will be held at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21 at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland. A celebration of life will follow at The Elks Lodge, 1945 Congress St., Portland. In lieu of flowers, please make donationsin Edward’s name toSt. Jude’s Children’s Hospital202 Danny Thomas PlaceMemphis, TN 38105

