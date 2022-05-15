PORTLAND – Avis L. Robinson, 83, of Lewiston Road, Gray passed away May 3, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Portland. Avis was born in Portland on April 6, 1939, a daughter of Percy Dixon and Edna Smith Dixon. She attended school in North Yarmouth. During her life, she had a major career of raising eight children with her husband, Robert L. Robinson Sr., who passed away on May 14, 2003. Avis also worked part time at Coastal Manor in Yarmouth and in private care as well. Avis also worked with her husband at Winslow Park in Freeport. They would also work and vacation at Camp Kulaqua in Alachua, Fla. before her husband passed away. Avis loved to travel, especially going for a ride, nowhere in particular. Avis was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006, three years after her husband, Robert, passed away. She was a breast cancer survivor of 16 years. Avis was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Avis is survived by her children Nancy Dennison and her fiancé Kenny Campbell, Jean and her husband Ken Grant, Judy Gerry, Patty Watson, Robert Jr. and his wife Melanie Robinson, Janice Morse, Joyce and her husband Harold Hilton and Shirley Robinson. Avis is also survived by 23 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren (twins); as well as many friends. Whether Avis or we all realized it or not, in her own ways, conventional or unconventional, she showed us all how to be strong. Avis had strong will and was a true survivor! A graveside service will be held on Saturday May 21 at 10 a,m, at Riverside Cemetery, Smith Street in Yarmouth. Friends and relatives may gather immediately following the graveside service with the family to celebrate Avis’s life and share memories at the home of Nancy Dennison and Kenny Campbell’s. You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Avis Robinson’s name to:Breast Care Center,100 Campus Dr, Suite 121,Scarborough ME 04074

