WESTBROOK – Murray V. Fletcher, 77, passed away peacefully at Gosnell House, May 3, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Jan. 5, 1945, the son of Harold and Eleta (Collins) Fletcher, and was raised in Mars Hill, Aroostook County. Murray graduated from Aroostook Central Institute in Mars Hill, and proudly served his country in the Army National Guard during Vietnam. Together, with his sisters Judy and Heidi, they worked in several family-owned businesses over the years.

In 1966 he married Donna (Francis) Fletcher, and together they raised three children, Holly, Bill, and Jennie. Murray took great pride in their academic successes and personal accomplishments. He admired their devotion to family, which includes five amazing grandchildren and many wonderful memories.

Murray spent his career as a long-haul truck driver. He and his dad, Harold, “The Dragon”, were some of the first to haul potatoes out of “the County.” Murray later owned and operated his own rig. He moved to South Portland in the ’90s and drove for Hannaford until his retirement.

Murray met Beverly “Boo” King in 1997, while still working for Hannaford. The two became inseparable and they married on Dec. 25, 1999. Beverly shared her large, loving, extended family, who welcomed Murray with open arms.

In his retirement, Murray was able to do the things he loved – travel, read, write poems and short stories, and golf. He and Beverly took a year to travel around the country, visiting friends and family, ending their trip in St. Augustine.

Murray is survived by his wife of 24 years, Beverly of Westbrook; her daughter, Krista Canales and partner Mike Esty of Falmouth and her children Meagan Dyer and Sierra Leone of Seattle, Wash.; a daughter, Holly and her husband Eric Johnsen of Greenville; a son, Bill Fletcher and his wife Sandy of Falmouth and their children Katie, Anna, and Grace; a daughter, Jennie and her husband Craig Pillsbury of Scarborough and their children Jack and Joel; a sister, Judy and her husband Richard Trecartin of Bridgewater; a sister, Heidi Larrabee Woodworth of Blaine; nieces Tanya, Kris, and Kelsey and nephews Rich, Joey, and Karter; and many special friends and family members in Aroostook County.

Murray was well-loved by many – he was hard working, authentic and sincere, and developed many lifelong friendships. We wish him peace and comfort.

There will be a celebration of Murray’s life at Bruno’s Restaurant and Tavern, 33 Allen Avenue, Portland, on Friday, May 27 from 4-7 p.m.

If you wish to make a donation in memory of Murray, please consider

Gosnell Memorial Hospice House,

11 Hunnewell Rd.,

Scarborough, ME 04074

