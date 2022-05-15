SCARBOROUGH – Michael Sawyer was born July 6, 1961. He lived a full life with a heart defect that claimed him on Tuesday Dec. 21, 2021 at the age of 60.

Separated by geography, distance and Covid travel restriction, his family is returning to Maine to celebrate Michael’s life on Saturday May 21 at the Scarborough Moose Lodge. All who knew Michael are invited to join them in the Pot Luck Celebration at the Moose Lodge, located at 19 Spring St., Scarborough. (The remembrance is schedule from 12-3 p.m.)

Michael is survived by his father, David and stepmom Patricia; sisters Dianne, Darlene and Christine and brothers Mark and Matthew.

Michael’s mother, Barbara Sawyer, passed on the 72nd anniversary of her birth in 2013.

He was the third of five children and lived his entire life in the town of Scarborough. He grew up residing at 74 Sawyer Rd., until 2012; when he accompanied his mother in moving less than 50 yards into a new home that he would later share with his sister, Darlene.

Michael’s family and friends look forward to celebrating this truly special man, who was a kind soul, a very special man and friend to so many. Please come celebrate Mike with us!

We’ll see you at the Moose Lodge – The Sawyer Family

