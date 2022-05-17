Jessie Moody Leach, 87, of Kennebunk, passed away on Feb. 8, 2022. She was born on Sept. 24, 1934 in Rockland, Maine, to Jesse and Edna (Page) Moody. She spent her childhood in Newcastle, Maine, moving to Kennebunk in 1947.

After graduating from Kennebunk High School in 1952, she attended the Golden School of Beauty and Culture in Portland. She worked as a hairdresser at Rine Brothers Department Store in Portland and Madeline’s Beauty and Wig Shop in Saco. She also worked at Burger King at the Marriott Travel Plaza in Kennebunk.

She married James E. Leach on Oct. 4, 1955. They made their home in Kennebunk. In recent years she enjoyed bus trips through Kennebunk Parks and Rec, outings with the Red Hats and family gatherings.

She was preceded in death by: her beloved husband, James E. Leach, her parents Jesse and Edna (Page) Moody; and her brother Kaye Moody.

She is survived by: her children – (James) Michael Leach and Valerie, (Margaret) Peggy Kerschner and Jeff, Ellen L’heureux and Tim, and Steven Leach and Jessica Gettinger; her grandchildren – Justin Leach, Aaron Leach, Elizabeth Kerschner, Benjamin Kerschner, Kristin L’Heureux, Felicia MacKenzie, Steven Mackenzie, Augustus Cote; great-granddaughter Lola MacKenzie; her sister-in-law Maria Moody; and her little dog Taxi.

A visitation was held on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 from 4 until 6 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Arundel Cemetery in Kennebunkport.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Jessie’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

