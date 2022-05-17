Kennebec Estuary Land Trust’s Pond-o-palooza ’22 takes place May 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Thorne Head Preserve in Bath. This family-friendly event is led by Maine Master Naturalists Becky Kolak, Ruth Indrick and Sarah Otterson. Participants are invited to engage in bucket- and net-dipping in search of pond life as well as a nature scavenger hunt and pond-themed storybook trail.
Festivities will take place along the edge of the small pond a quarter of a mile from the parking area and trailhead at Thorne Head Preserve down the Overlook Trail. Participants will have the opportunity to win prizes and learn about pond life.
Events will be taking place simultaneously throughout the early morning and afternoon. Supplies will be provided and participants should wear clothing and footwear that can get wet and muddy. This is a light rain or shine event and participants will be notified in the event of cancellation. Registration is strongly recommended at kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events or by calling (207) 442-8400.
To get to Thorne Head Preserve: from Bath, go north on High Street which dead-ends into the parking lot of the preserve. This program is generously sponsored by the Onion Foundation, Merrymeeting Bay Trust, First Federal Savings, Now You’re Cooking and Woodex Bearing Company.
