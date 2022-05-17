Midcoast Literacy held its Annual Meeting & Celebration in Bath on May 14, celebrating 52 years of providing free literacy services in Lincoln, Sagadahoc and northern Cumberland counties. The celebratory cookout brought together board members, staff, tutors, learners, supporters, and their families to mark the organization’s accomplishments in 2021.

“I’m proud of the successes we’ve had in 2021, and grateful to our dedicated volunteers who helped make them possible,” said Midcoast Literacy Executive Director Daniel Burson. “Emerging from the difficulties posed by the pandemic, we saw meaningful growth in our programs and were able to serve a record-setting number of people in the course of the year.”

The annual celebration included awards recognizing exceptional tutors and learners for their accomplishments over the past year. The Outstanding Learner award was given to ELL learner Nabintu Bahane of Bath. The Outstanding Read Together Learner award (for a student in Midcoast Literacy’s program for children ages 6-14) was given to Molly Leboua of Bath. The Community Partner of the Year award was given to Wild Oats Bakery & Café of Brunswick for their partnership in launching a Workplace Literacy program. And the third annual Newton Blakesley and Cyndy Lewis Outstanding Tutor award (named in honor of the dedicated work of former Midcoast Literacy board members) was given to Deborah Patterson of Bath.

Midcoast Literacy also recognized current and former staff members for their dedication to the organization. Former Executive Director Don Lader, who left the organization in 2021, was honored by the board and staff for his distinguished service. And current Program Director, Katie Clark, was recognized for 10 years of service to the organization, which has included her creation of the Read Together program that today is providing free tutoring to nearly 50 children each year.

Board Chairperson Julie Hendrickson announced that the board of directors is seeking new members. She encouraged those in the audience to consider joining the board to help carry-on Midcoast Literacy’s mission in 2022 and beyond.

For more information about Midcoast Literacy’s free tutoring programs for adults and children, or to learn how you can become a volunteer tutor or volunteer board member, please contact [email protected] or call (207) 443-6384.

