Train and trail fans are invited to board the Wiscasset, Waterville and Farmington Railway steam train at Sheepscot Station in Alna for a 20-minute trip through the backwoods of Alna to Top of Mountain, where volunteers from Midcoast Conservancy will take passengers on a guided tour of the scenic Trout Brook Preserve.

Following the 1.5-hour guided hike, the historic steam train will return hikers back to Sheepscot station. The ticket price of $20 for adults and $10 for youth includes the train ride, the guided hike, and parking at Sheepscot Station. Wheelchairs cannot be accommodated; alternatives include the Sheepscot Valley Service or a Caboose Adventure.

Dates for this year’s events are: May 28, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; June 11, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; July 9, 2-4:30 p.m.; Aug. 20, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Sept. 3, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Oct. 1, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Registration, which is handled by the Wiscasset, Waterville, and Farmington Railway, is required. To sign up, visit wwfry.org.

