LINCOLN, Neb.

Maine soldier makes top 10 in marathon qualifier

The All National Guard Marathon Team ran their annual qualifying race on May 2, concurrent with the 45th running of the Lincoln Marathon. Among the participants was Maine’s 1st Lt. Lucas Bourget, coming in 10th out of 308 competitors after finishing 75th just last year.

Bourget qualified for the national team in 2021, coming in at three hours, eight minutes, nine seconds with an overall average of seven minutes, ten seconds per mile. While team members retain their spot for two years without mandating requalifying, Bourget has been diligently training to improve his time, finishing this year at two hours, 51 minutes, 19 seconds with an overall average mile of six minutes, 30 seconds.

“I’m overall really happy with my performance,” said Bourget. “This past year I increased my weekly mileage, long run frequency, and dropped about eight pounds. That extra weight makes a big difference over 26 miles. My plan was to run the first 16 miles conservatively and push the final 10. I felt phenomenal from start to finish.”

A native of Auburn, Bourget works full time for the Maine National Guard in Augusta as a security specialist overseeing physical security, operations security, and antiterrorism programs. During drill weekends, he is assigned as a human resources officer for the 133rd Engineer Battalion in Brunswick.

WATERVILLE

11th Civil Support Team changes hands

The 11th Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team (CST) held a change of command ceremony on May 6, in which Lt. Col. Paul Bosse handed over command to incoming commander Maj. Ian Hepburn.

“I cannot think of a better officer to lead the CST through whatever challenges may lie ahead,” Bosse said. “Not only is Maj. Hepburn a tactically proficient leader, he is of the highest character and cares deeply for those he leads. The unit is in great hands.”

Hepburn thanked Bosse for his years of friendship and collaboration, as well as for maintaining a high level of readiness and espirit de corps within the unit.

“I am excited to be part of this team once again,” said Hepburn, who previously served as the deputy commander of the 11th. “Few units within the Armed Forces have the word ‘team’ in their title, and it is meaningful that it is part of the title of this unit. We are not a troop, battery, detachment or squadron – we are a team. That mentality and ethos drives what we do.”

The 11th CST is comprised of 22 active duty soldiers and airmen who support local, state, and federal emergency management and response agencies across the state of Maine and Northeast region. The unit specializes in supporting domestic authorities during incidents involving the potential for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear or explosive threats (CBRNE).

The 11th has the capability to respond to both man-made and natural disasters, and supports major public gatherings to include presidential inaugurations, major sporting events, and other significant events with large public audiences. Recently, personnel from the 11th joined elements from 19 other CSTs to provide support to the 2022 Boston Marathon, conducting pre-race hazardous material sweeps and maintaining a presence for any additional taskings.

The 11th is one of 57 National Guard civil support teams nationwide that provide critical CBRNE response and support to state and federal interagency partners.

Hepburn began his military career in the United States Navy and spent six years on active duty as a submarine nuclear technician before transitioning to the New Hampshire Army National Guard as an infantryman. He earned his commission as a chemical officer through the University of New Hampshire ROTC program and previously served as a team leader with the 15th CST in Vermont, as well as deploying to Afghanistan with the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team prior to transferring to the Maine Army National Guard in 2013.

