Esther E. Dean 1929 – 2022 BOWDOINHAM – Esther E. Dean passed away peacefully on May 1, 2022, at the age of 92. She was born in Lynn, Mass. on August 3, 1929, the daughter of Edward B. and Elizabeth T. Higgins-Carlson. She attended the Saugus, Mass. school system graduating high school in 1947; she also attended New Hampshire College in Brunswick. Esther worked at Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. in Boston, Mass. for 13 years as a supervisor in the Motor Transport Dept. Upon moving to Maine in 1960, she worked for M. Grumbacher Co. for 27 years as payroll and personnel administrator, retiring in 1991. Esther was a member of the Bowdoinham Fire/Rescue Dept. Auxiliary. Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Chester “Bing” Dean. She is survived by two daughters, Jewel A. and husband Calvin W. Temple of Bowdoinham, Melody E. and husband Bruce A. Hanson of Harpswell, a stepson, Kenneth W. and wife Susan Dean of Auburn, N.H.; grandchildren Adam Temple, Aaron Temple, Jennifer Hanson, Matthew Hanson; as well as several great-grandchildren. At her request, there will be no visiting hours. A graveside service will be held at Bay View Cemetery in Bowdoinham. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bowdoinham Fire / Rescue Association.

