HOLLIS – Robert H. Smith, 75, husband of Kathleen, passed away on May 13, 2022.A memorial service will be held on Saturday May 21, at 12 noon at the Limington Orthodox Presbyterian Church, 302 Sokokis Ave., Limington. Burial will be private with USAF Honors at Meeting House Hill Cemetery in Hollis.The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

