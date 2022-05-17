Nancy Lou (Arnold) Williamson 1930 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – On Sunday, May 8, 2022, Nancy L. (Arnold) Williamson, loving wife and mother of three, passed away at the age of 91. Nancy was born in Akron, Ohio to James E. Arnold and Mabel Cora Faidley. At a very young age, she began helping with the family candy business, Arnold’s Candies, by selling candy from the little wagon she pulled around the neighborhood. In 1950 Nancy met Robert at Heidelberg College in Tiffin, Ohio. Shortly after that, they got engaged, and Robert enlisted in the Navy and ended up in Officers Candidate School, where it was required to ask for permission to get married. On Oct. 11, 1952, she married Robert L. Williamson Sr. They raised two sons, Robert and Kevin, and a daughter Cheryl. As a military wife and mother, Nancy traveled, collecting things from across the globe. Nancy also had a passion for creating life-like doll houses, even making a business of Miss Yancy’s Miniatures. She made friends quickly and could make anyone smile. She knew most people by name, and it was not uncommon for her to get caught up in a conversation with friends, old and new, while out and about. However, she had another name, “Mom”. Many used it, not just her kids. They knew her as a role model, a loving, caring wife and mother. She was…. Mom. Nancy was preceded in death by her father, James, her mother, Mabel; her son-in-law, Bill Sheldon, and her son, Robert L. Williamson Jr. She is survived by her husband, Capt. Robert L. Williamson Sr., U.S. Navy retired; her daughter-in-law, Vickie Williamson, Cheryl Sheldon, Kevin, and his wife, Gay. She is also survived by six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews. A service will be held, 1 p.m., Tuesday May 17 at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St. in Brunswick. To leave a note or share a memory please visit http://www.brackettfh.com

