BUXTON – Patricia Ellen Winslow, 82, passed away on May 12, 2022 at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

She was born in New Haven, Conn. on Dec. 31, 1939, a daughter of the late Reginald and Helen (McCarthy) Hutt. She attended grammar school in New Haven, Conn. and graduated from Hill House High School in New Haven, Conn.

Patricia was employed throughout her working years at GTE / Sylvania in Standish.

She will always be remembered for her love of family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading, and knitting.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Winslow; and a grandson, Joey.

Patricia is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Heggeman and her husband Steve of Standish, and Pamela Chapman and her husband Cliff of Gray; sister, Barbara Dillaway of Weston, Mass.; grandchildren Aaron Chapman, Shelby Davis and her husband Wesley; great-grandchildren Carissa and Carson; sister-in-law, Barbara Clouse of Orlando, Fla., brother-in-law, Richard Winslow and his wife Andi of Hollis; and several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday May 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Route 22) in Buxton. Following the visiting hours, a funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 4 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Dow’s Corner Cemetery in Standish on Wednesday May 25 at 1 p.m. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions can be made to the

Maine Children’s Cancer Program,

22 Bramhall St.,

Portland, ME 04102

